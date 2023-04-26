Three Harry Belafonte Performances You Won't Want to Miss

But he also rose to fame as a popular recording artist and star of stage and screen, in a career that spanned multiple decades. During the 1950s, he was the rare Black actor to achieve leading man status in Hollywood (see: Carmen Jones; The World, the Flesh and the Devil) and his album Calypso, featuring his signature hit “Banana Boat Song,” was a best-seller. He was an EGOT winner (including a non-competitive Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Oscar) and a driving force behind the creation of the 1985 all-star charity single, “We Are the World.” He even created one of the most memorable moments in Muppet history.

Quite frankly: Belafonte’s influence touched so many corners of popular culture and political progress, and his death marks a huge loss for the arts and activist communities. The recommendations below represent a mere fraction of his immense wealth of creative contributions — but they’re among his very best.

Odds Against Tomorrow (1959)

In one of the last great film noirs of the classic era, Belafonte stars as Johnny Ingram, a gambling addict and nightclub singer in deep debt to a mobster. Desperate to wipe the slate clean (and protect his ex-wife and their daughter), Johnny teams up with a crooked ex-cop, played by Ed Begley Sr. and a racist ex-con, played by Robert Ryan. The cast is stacked and director Robert Wise is working at the top of his game, but Belafonte stands out in part because he’s playing a complex character in an era where even his peer and close friend Sidney Poitier was often stuck in one-dimensional roles. Johnny is a tense and edgy performance, simmering with resentment and urgency from a hard life.

Buck and the Preacher (1972)