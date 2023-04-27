The Stages Keeping SF’s Indie Theatre Scene Alive

Rotimi speaks appreciatively of the relaxed nature of his relationship with the organization — of how inspired he is by his fellow resident artists, and especially of the flexibility it provides to create work at his own pace rather than on an organizationally-imposed deadline, or under a directive to produce commercially viable work.

“It’s a (kind of) freedom,” he remarks, “to not feel pressure to conform to a certain standard.”

Project Artaud: Collective power writ large

Founded in 1971, Project Artaud (499 Alabama St.) is one of the oldest artist-run live-work spaces in the country. It serves as home to almost 100 members who run the project collectively while also maintaining their individual artistic and creative practice.

As might be expected from an organization named for the influential French theatre-maker Antonin Artaud, building performance spaces was an important part of the project founders’ vision. Today the impressive industrial edifice (once home to the American Can Company) houses several public performance venues which are renter-managed, and one — SPACE 124 — managed by the project.

As each space and theatre company operate independently of each other, Project Artaud is a place of infinite possibility. On any given week audiences might discover the highly specialized work of Theatre of Yugen, a touring powerhouse or a new musical at the 244-seat Z Space, gripping new work by local playwrights at Z Below, a feast of dance works at the Joe Goode annex, or the exhilarating heights of an aerial-driven performance at SPACE 124.

While each space has its own vibe and its own audience base, cross-pollination is a part of the general ecosystem. Fury Factory — a biennial festival of ensemble performance curated by foolsFURY before they disbanded in 2021 — cleverly made use of their proximity, presenting multiple touring and local artists, workshops and conversations simultaneously and within extremely close walking distance of each other. But even without a festival on the premises, the venues are tied together by a shared history and Project Artaud’s focus on collectively creating and preserving artistic space.

“I’m so glad I was a part of that time,” reflects Lizzy Spicuzza, a member of Project Artaud since the early 80s, and the current program manager of SPACE 124. “It’s part of my history too.”

Stage Werx Theatre: The house of ‘yes, and’

Stage Werx Theatre, located at 446 Valencia Street, is not a multi-stage venue. But from a glance at its offerings, you’d be forgiven for thinking it must be — it plays host to such a vast array of performers and performance styles.

Want to put on a musical centering an allergy to cats? Explore the surrealistic medium of the Exquisite Corpse as an ensemble production? Read the works of H.P. Lovecraft while naked onstage? Stage Werx proprietor Ty Mckenzie, a staple of San Francisco’s underground, will not tell you “no.”

As the seemingly tireless engine working behind the scenes to create this supportive microcosm, Mckenzie has had to learn to do it all in order to (literally) keep the lights (literally) on.

“The only thing I don’t do is plumbing,” she says of her workload. “I can plumb but I have drawn a line. I do everything else — from accounting to producing, electrical to roof repair.”

One longtime staple of the Stage Werx calendar is improv, including (until this year) Endgames Improv, and currently the delightfully madcap Cirque Oui-Et! (or Circus Yes-And), who blend their longform improv shows with burlesque, puppetry, drag and clown. And much like an improv show all its own, the guiding principle of Stage Werx could be similarly described as a “yes, and.”

The human embodiment of this principle, Mckenzie still does not pay herself for her work at Werx, choosing instead to focus on the ephemeral rewards of a job well done — and the satisfaction of supporting local artists.

“I love the work they do here, and it infuses me with boundless energy to provide a clean, well-run, state-of-the-art performance space so they can focus on their craft. It’s a love-love situation,” she says. “And who doesn’t want to spend their days surrounded by love?”