EXIT, by contrast, is the place where I, as an actor, would hear about critics not seeing my show because they wouldn’t travel through the “gauntlet” of the Tenderloin. (EXIT’s the place where I once arrived for a show, left briefly to get a bite, and returned to find the front display window smashed.)

Keeping out the wealthy riff-raff was always part of its appeal. Everyone at EXIT was someone who wanted to be there.

Its four stages—the main stage, the black box EXIT Stage Left, the smaller EXIT Studio, and EXIT Cafe cabaret stage—welcomed all the eccentrics and iconoclasts who had almost no chance of appearing on one of those fancier stages a few blocks north. A single night could feature a hard-hitting racial drama, a drag show, a magic act and "DIVA or Die" Burlesque, all under the same roof. Located within walking distance of the Powell BART station and boasting reasonably priced stage rentals, it’s no mystery why broke artists flocked to the storefront fourplex, where paying audiences could absorb our work while consuming microwaved taquitos and sake cocktails, both often served by the wonderful Donna Fujita.

Eventually, one wound up at EXIT so frequently that they started working there in some capacity. Artistically, I’ve been there as an actor, producer, writer, director, set builder, and lighting operator. As a volunteer, I’ve been door greeter (with four stages, you soon find that patrons get lost even when you specify) and stage cleaner. And I did, well, whatever I could at SF Fringe. While I remain critical of the “paying in experience” cliché, the sense of community inside that building was an experience that couldn’t be bought or found anywhere else, even in a city renowned for off-the-wall art.

I’m sorry to say that I haven’t been inside the venue since the pandemic started. (Even though I’m COVID-cautious, I regret missing the final Fringe.) When I interviewed Christina in late 2020, while all theaters were closed, I was inspired by her statement that theater would soon “rise from the ashes,” bringing back the sense of community we’d lost to cancellations and closures. Yet I wound up reporting about more EXIT shutdowns.

This one is the last. And it hurts.

Yes, Christina suggests EXIT (with a satellite venue in Arcata) will continue as a “nomadic” company, but that’s little comfort for those of us who always knew where to go. Companies like Lorraine Hansberry Theatre, Impact Theatre, Ubuntu Theatre (now Oakland Theater Project) and Ragged Wing Ensemble all vacated their longtime venues when prices got too high. Sure, it’s great to see PianoFight and CounterPulse trying to buy their buildings, but that doesn’t make the loss of EXIT hurt any less. In an increasingly expensive Bay Area, it’s one less go-to venue for eccentric and non-conforming art.

I’m hopeful EXIT Theatre will rise from the ashes in a new location. I just hate not knowing where—or if—it’ll be.