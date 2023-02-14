Rihanna’s Maternity Style Isn’t Just Fashionable. It’s Revolutionary, Experts Say

The 19th century saw the commercialization of fashion and the emergence of distinct maternity clothes — as well as more “moralizing” around pregnancy as something to be concealed rather than celebrated, Dyer explains.

“And then as we go into the 20th century, it becomes even more commercialized,” she adds. “And the invention of things like lycra, spandex, elastane allow for these more specifically kind of stretchy maternity garments that are separate from the more kind of figure-revealing garments of a normal everyday fashion.”

While there has been a recent push towards more “fashion-centered” lines, most modern maternity wear caters to comfort, Dyer says. Of course, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with sticking to stretchy, lose clothes during pregnancy.

But, she says, there should be more options for pregnant people who want to show their identity through fashion — and that goes hand-in-hand with cultural acceptance. Dyer says we’re not quite there yet, but getting closer as stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna have challenged the assumption that pregnant women need to dress modestly.

“We’re seeing more of a resistance to that and more women wanting to celebrate that changing body, show off that changing body and not necessarily feel like they have to cover themselves up or change who they are as women because they’re going through this process,” she adds.

Rihanna isn’t the first or only person to challenge the norm

Rihanna stands on the shoulders of other women who have fought to make their pregnancies more visible, says Michelle Millar Fisher, a curator at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and co-author of Designing Motherhood: Things That Make and Break Our Births (she also leads an art and education program by the same name).

The 20th century saw several pivotal moments in maternity fashion, she explains.

One of them came in 1952, when Lucille Ball convinced her producers to let her keep acting on I Love Lucy during her pregnancy. She used maternity fashion — most notably, the tie-waist skirt — to keep doing her job, and became the first pregnant person to be seen by a major TV audience.

In 1988, Afro-Swedish singer Neneh Cherry performed on the BBC series Top of The Pops while eight months pregnant.

“And she was asked then, ‘Are you going to hurt the baby? Is this a worry for you?’ And she very bluntly and shortly said, ‘I’m not sick. I’m just pregnant. Get over it, basically,’ ” Fisher says.

Several years later, a pregnant Demi Moore posed nude for the August 1991 cover of Vanity Fair magazine, which is considered one of photographer Annie Leibovitz’s most iconic and (at least at the time) controversial shoots.

It helped change cultural perceptions around pregnancy, with Moore reflecting decades later on the impact it had on “on our permission to embrace ourselves in a pregnant state.” It also popularized the pregnancy photoshoot — though Dyer, the historian, says posing for “pregnancy portraits” was a trend back in the 16th and 17th centuries, before pregnancy became something to hide.

More recently, Beyoncé broke the internet in 2017 with her Instagram pregnancy announcement — and Rihanna broke her news with a photoshoot in Jan. 2022 too.