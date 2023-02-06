SFMOMA Became a Pet Portrait Studio for a Day

Artists in attendance on Saturday, Feb. 4 included some of the Bay Area’s most distinctive local talent, including the likes of Christopher Martin, Kate Rhoades and Gina Contreras. Each of them was given the goal of finishing four separate portraits in six hours. Though the majority of participating artists stuck to drawing and painting the pets, some dabbled in collage, sculpture and, in the case of Isa Beniston of gentle thrills (a colorful accessories and homewares company), T-shirt airbrushing. The unusual format gave Beniston the opportunity to paint the animals more realistically than fans of gentle thrills might have expected.

“I could’ve done drawings of my usual goofy animals,” she told KQED from her station on the second floor, “but this is a weird niche part of my practice that I’ve been doing for years. I can airbrush these pet portraits from a photo in a way that is a bit more realistic. I mean when am I ever going to be asked back to do something like this? I can draw any time! This felt more special.”

Beniston, like the other artists at Pet Portrait Day, handpicked the pets she wanted to celebrate after SFMOMA visitors submitted photos of their floofs on arrival at the museum that morning. So how did the artist choose her subjects from so many cute pets?

“Expression,” Beniston said. “The more goofy the face is, or saggy and wrinkly the face is, that’s the most fun to airbrush. When you’re looking at a bulldog with face wrinkles and saggy jowls, there’s just more to work with.”

Another artist who opted to stretch beyond the medium she’s best known for was Oakland-based muralist Kristi Holohan. When I found her on SFMOMA’s fourth floor, Holohan was painting details onto a soft sculpture of an upright-standing dog. Given the time-intensive format she was using, I asked how on earth Holohan was stitching so quickly.