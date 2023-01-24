‘Everything Everywhere’ Leads With 11 Oscar Nominations

Baz Luhrmann’s bedazzled biopic Elvis — another summer box-office hit — came away with eight nominations, including a best actor nod for star Austin Butler and nominations for its costumes, sound and production design.

Though Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans struggled to catch on with audiences, the director’s autobiographical coming-of-age tale landed Spielberg his 20th Oscar nomination and eighth nod for best-director. John Williams, his longtime composer, extended his record for the most Oscar nominations for a living person. Williams’ 53rd nominations trails only Walt Disney’s 59. The Fabelmans marks Spielberg’s 12th nomination as a producer for best picture.

In the ultra-competitive best actress race, Fabelmans star Michelle Williams was nominated after being passed over by the Screen Actors Guild. The other nominees for best actress are: Ana de Armas, Blonde; Cate Blanchett, Tár and Andrea Riseborough, who emerged as a late contender after celebrities rallied around her performance as an alcoholic West Texas mother in the little-seen To Leslie. Notably left out of the category were Viola Davis (Woman King) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till).

Only one streaming title broke into the best picture field: The German WWI film All Quiet on the Western Front. Though Netflix for the first time in years lacks a possible best picture frontrunner, All Quiet on the Western Front landed a better-than-expected nine nominations. The streaming service also has the top animated film contender in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which was nominated for best animated feature.

Along with Butler and Farrell, the best actor nominees are: Brendan Fraser, hailed for his comeback performance as an overweight shut-in in The Whale, Bill Nighy for Living and, in a surprise for one of the most critically lauded films of the year, Paul Mescal, for Charlotte Wells’ father-daughter tale Aftersun.

Brian Tyree Henry landed his first Oscar nomination for his supporting turn in Causeway, in which he starred opposite Jennifer Lawrence. In the supporting actress category, two Everything Everywhere All at Once actors — Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu — were nominated along with Hong Chau (The Whale), Condon and Bassett.

After the best director category saw back-to-back landmark wins for female filmmakers — Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) in 2021, Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) last year — no women were nominated for best director. But in the best picture group, one of the up-for-grabs final slots went to Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, a parable of sexual assault and justice.

The nominees for international film are: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany); Argentina, 1985 (Argentina); Close (Belgium); EO (Poland); The Quiet Girl (Ireland).

The nominees for best animated film are: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; Marcel the Shell With Shoes On; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; The Sea Beast; Turning Red.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences will surely celebrate a best picture field populated with blockbusters; according to data firm Comscore, their collective domestic box office of $1.574 billion is the most at the time of nominations ever. Ratings for the telecast have typically been higher in years with much-watched films as favorites.

But larger concerns are swirling around the movie business. Last year saw flashes of triumphant resurrection for theaters, like the success of Top Gun: Maverick, after two years of pandemic. But partially due to a less steady stream of major releases, ticket sales for the year recovered only about 70% of pre-pandemic business. Regal Cinemas, the nation’s second-largest chain, announced the closure of 39 cinemas this month.

At the same time, storm clouds swept into the streaming world after years of once-seemingly boundless growth. Stocks plunged as Wall Street looked to streaming services to earn profits, not just add subscribers. A retrenchment has followed, as the industry again enters a new uncertain chapter.

Last year’s Oscar broadcast drew 16.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen, up from the record-low audience of 10.5 million for the pandemic-marred 2021 telecast. This year, ABC is bringing back Jimmy Kimmel to host the March 12 ceremony.

The full list of nominees is below:

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler, Elvis

Bill Nighy, Living

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Best actress

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actor

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, Banshees on Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

International film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Original screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

All Quiet on the Western Front

Music (original score)

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Original song

“Applause,” from Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand,” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Cinematography

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Darius Khondj, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

Live action short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Film editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Makeup and hairstyling