See How a Young Steven Spielberg Fell in Love With Film in ‘The Fabelmans’

All this change takes a heavy toll on Sammy’s free-spirited mother, Mitzi, played by Michelle Williams in an emotionally vibrant and ultimately devastating performance. Williams shows us Mitzi’s radiance and her restlessness, and also her deep regret at having sacrificed a career as a concert pianist in order to raise her family. Mitzi urges Sammy to follow his filmmaking dreams. A close family friend, Bennie, played by Seth Rogen, proves just as encouraging. But Sammy’s father wishes he would do something more practical, like computing or engineering.

This tension is brilliantly articulated by Sammy’s great-uncle Boris, who drops by one day for an unexpected visit. Played by a wonderful Judd Hirsch, Boris, a former circus performer and silent-film actor, tells Sammy about the cost of pursuing a life in the arts, warning, “Art will give you crowns in heaven and laurels on Earth, but also, it will tear your heart out. Art is no game! Art is dangerous as a lion’s mouth. It’ll bite your head off.”

Sammy loves making movies, in part, because it grants him the illusion of control. As he shoots with an 8-millimeter camera and cuts scenes together by hand, he discovers that he can bend reality to his will and even work through his fears and insecurities. That feels like a remarkably honest confession coming from Spielberg, who’s often been taken to task by critics for being overly manipulative, for indulging in easy sentimentality and avoiding tougher questions.

But what makes The Fabelmans so affecting is that it knows there’s more to movies than make-believe. In time, Sammy learns that a camera can see things that the human eye misses, that it can expose painful secrets. One summer, he films a family camping trip and what happens next has serious repercussions for his parents and siblings. Spielberg unpacks these revelations in a nearly wordless sequence that ranks among the most lyrical filmmaking of his career. It’s wrenching to see his young alter ego reckon with the truth of who his parents are, learn to forgive them and embrace the good that they’ve both instilled in him.