See How a Young Steven Spielberg Fell in Love With Film in ‘The Fabelmans’

Steven Spielberg has never been shy about weaving elements of his family history into his movies. He’s spoken in interviews about how his Dad’s World War II stories shaped 1941 and Saving Private Ryan, and how E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind grew out of the pain of his parents' divorce.
Now, at 75, Spielberg places that divorce front and center in The Fabelmans, along with many other details from his childhood and teenage years. It’s his fourth collaboration with the playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner, and for the first time, the two share a writing credit. The movie is funny, melancholy and altogether marvelous. And if its portrait of a young filmmaking prodigy verges on self-congratulatory, that’s easily forgiven, considering who that prodigy grew up to be. In the movie, his name is Sammy Fabelman, and we first meet him as a young kid in 1950s New Jersey. From the moment his parents take him to see Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth, he’s hooked and he knows he’s found his life’s calling.
Shooting in gorgeously immersive long takes with his longtime cinematographer Janusz Kamiński, Spielberg lovingly recreates his early moviemaking memories. We see Sammy shooting monster movies with his younger sisters, using ketchup as fake blood. Later, as a teenager in the early ‘60s, Sammy, played by the appealing Gabriel LaBelle, will direct a few terrific short films, including a Western and a war picture.