Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Adaptation is Brave, Even if Not Entirely Successful

Their story unfolds in three very different chapters, all tinged with satire. The first part lays out the Gladney’s life. In the second, disaster-film chapter, a calamitous train wreck menaces their town with a so-called “airborne toxic event,” whose foreboding black cloud forces them to flee to a camp for evacuees. Once that gets sorted out, the noirish third chapter tells the story of Babette’s use of a mysterious drug called Dylar and the violence it engenders.

While this may make White Noise sound dauntingly dark, its default tone is actually jaunty, if ironically so. Baumbach creates scenes that recall popular TV shows like The Simpsons and Stranger Things, and in Don Cheadle’s character, a professor named Murray, you get an upbeat version of a Greek chorus who sounds happy as a clam no matter what he's discussing. In a great scene set in a classroom, Murray talks about the death of Elvis Presley, and, as in an academic battle of the bands, Jack tries to top him with the fall of Hitler.

Although Baumbach has a real gift for domestic realism, he’s always been drawn to the audacity of the French New Wave. He loves its formal iconoclasm and juxtaposition of tones, from the lyrical to the intellectual to the silly. He attempts such a tonal collage here, and I regret to say, that his White Noise doesn’t hold together as well as DeLillo’s.