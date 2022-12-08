Choy never finished the film that those interviews were intended for, but Klein and Columbus (whose filmmaker father, Chris, is one of The Exiles’ executive producers) make excellent use of them. They also enlist Choy — who needed absolutely no persuasion, I’m guessing — to reconnect with Wu’er, Yan and Wan and talk about 1989 and now.

Thoughtful and committed, the three Chinese activists revisit their dreams, recount their sacrifices and ruminate on China’s leaders and future. Viewers with a personal connection to China and/or an abiding interest in the country, heightened by the recent wave of protests across the country — which prompted the government just this week to relax its harsh zero-Covid measures — will relish the conversations about Chinese politics and China’s future.

I was most touched, however, by the high cost of their conviction. Forced to make new lives in Taiwan, Maryland and Paris, none of the activists has been able to set foot in China in the ensuing 33 years. The charismatic Wu’er (the youngest of the three men) remains active in expat politics; his recent testimony to a House committee is refreshingly direct and uncompromising. Yan unhappily notes that although his tireless writings over the years have found audiences in Taiwan and Hong Kong, he has no visibility and no influence in China. Wan, the oldest, tends to his garden and dispenses witticisms.

The Exiles, which premiered at Sundance in January and screened locally at the SFFILM Festival in the spring, isn’t entirely a mid-life melancholia of dashed ideals and smashed optimism, of disillusionment and compromise. The filmmakers don’t just employ Choy — their former NYU film professor and mentor — as narrator and tour guide, but devote chunks of the film to a quasi-profile of the pioneering director of Who Killed Vincent Chin? (1989) and other barbed documentaries. (Curator Gina Basso presents a selection of Choy’s docs at the Roxie on opening weekend, coinciding with Choy, Columbus and Klein’s appearances with The Exiles.)

The caustic, acerbic, chain-smoking Choy makes a definite and distinct contribution to The Exiles: Her sharp-elbowed, lower Manhattan, not-a-second-to-waste vibe energizes and “brightens” the film, although your tolerance for her bracing blend of provocations and principles (with more than a dash of bitterness) may be tested.

Mark Rudd mellowed as he aged; Christine Choy assuredly hasn’t. So Rudd might recognize himself more (albeit without the regrettable endorsement of violence) in Wu’er and Yan, still fighting the good fight and hoping the next generation will succeed where they did not. It’s not much consolation, but it’s something.

‘The Exiles’ opens Friday, Dec. 9 at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco, with in-person appearances by Christine Choy, Violet Columbus and Ben Klein at two screenings, Dec. 9 at 6:50 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets and more info here.