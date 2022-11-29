‘Requiem Sinfónica’ Honors Ghost Ship Victims with Music and Hope

“My work is supposed to represent the silencing of voices. I don't know what their last words were,” Rodriguez said. “I can only imagine what they were thinking to themselves. So in a way, this music is their thoughts in musical form: it's their acceptance, their trauma, their anger, hate, every emotion.”

With the support of fellow members from Awesöme Orchestra Collective, a nonprofit that hosts open music-reading sessions to make orchestral music and performance more accessible, Rodriguez hopes to highlight the sense of hope and family he’s gained from connecting with musicians and family members personally impacted by the tragedy.

“It's so beautifully humanizing, the way that they love each other and look out for each other. I think, because the music is so involved, I became involved,” said Rodriguez. “It was an opportunity to really become invested in something that was not myself and my own musical exploration. It was also like, ‘What do I want to tell the families with this music? How do I want to express my gratitude to them?’”

Through nine movements, Rodriguez layers various percussion, brass, woodwind and strings into lush musical scenes that depict coming to terms with death, and a journey toward peace. David Möschler, Awesöme Orchestra artistic director and Requiem Sinfónica conductor, explains that many of the musicians in the 65-piece ensemble have a personal connection to the fire, and have been rehearsing arduously to perfect Rodriguez’s complex composition.