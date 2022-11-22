In ‘Bones and All,’ Cannibal Lovers Hit the Road for a Taste of Normal Life

Mere minutes after Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée Chalemet) meet cute in a small-town supermarket in Nowhere, America, they crash at the trailer home of the unfortunate loudmouth whom Lee, uh, just dined with. A Kiss poster is thumbtacked to the wall and a Kiss album is on the turntable, presumably only because there wasn’t a popular ’70s or ’80s rock band named Chew or Devour.

The young duo at the marrow of Luca Guadagnino’s uneven adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 young adult novel Bones and All (opening Nov. 23) share an illness, we are informed. They aren’t vampires, werewolves, zombies or aliens, but they possess a secret, deadly and taboo need that sets them apart and outside of “normal” society.

So when Maren says, more than once, “I didn’t know there was anyone else like me,” she’s speaking for — and to — every teenager. As it happens, her condition is genuinely, exceedingly rare — OK, I’ll spill the (fava) beans, she eats human flesh (clinical diagnosis: cannibalism) — but plainly it’s a metaphor for the common traits, identifiers, behaviors or characteristics that everyone works through on the way to adulthood.

In order for Bones and All to work, it has to take the heightened emotional and hormonal urgency of teenagers seriously. (That’s no small challenge given that the typical growing-up process is rife with embarrassment and absurdity.) The film succeeds exceedingly well in this respect, to my eye, but the real measure will be audience sniggering, or the lack of it. I think many will identify with Maren coming to terms with her body and her appetites, her profound sense of dislocation and abandonment, and the unsettling experience of navigating the predatory adult world while relying solely on one’s intuition — and incisors.

The ruthlessness of grown-ups is embodied by Sully (the always terrific Mark Rylance), a demonically soft-spoken Eater (it’s always nice when a movie teaches us new words) who literally sniffs out Maren one evening shortly after she’s left her latest home and taken to the road. Maren precipitated this uneasy chain of events by taking a bite out of an acquaintance at a sleepover — not the best way to make friends at your new school — prompting her caring father to hustle Maren into the car and (not for the first time) make a cover-of-darkness getaway.