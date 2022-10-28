The Gripping ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Confronts the Artist’s Complexities

The academic field of jazz studies has long apprehended Armstrong as a richly layered subject, possessed of more agency and ambiguity than his popular reputation would suggest. More than any other film that addresses his legacy, this one manages a similar depth of field. “Pops, he faced a lot of challenges, and he always faced them with style and maintained his sanity and his joy and his embrace of life,” attests Marsalis in the film. “And it was not a simpleminded happiness. It was a transcendent joy.”

So much of the archival material assembled by Jenkins and his team — notably the vibrant footage of Armstrong with his wife Lucille, in the harbor of their home or as far afield as Ghana (on a 1956 tour) — aligns with this characterization. But there's also a strong subtext of critique that the film addresses in earnest, by revisiting a common complaint that Satchmo’s style reeked of “Uncle Tom” subservience.

It’s a perspective birthed out of the civil rights movement and an ensuing era of Black pride, though the film demonstrates how engaged Armstrong was in the cause — often from a pragmatic position behind the scenes but sometimes in an utterly exposed position along its front lines. We get to witness the dissonance of a time when Armstrong is being sent across the world by the U.S. State Department, even as white supremacy is rearing its head back home. Time and again, we see his guarded composure in the company of white interviewers, set against the exasperation of candid moments among friends or in the solitude of his study.

Hardly any of the film’s insightful commentators — old Armstrong associates like guitarist and banjoist Danny Barker, trusted advocates like journalist Dan Morgenstern and photographer Jack Bradley, Black cultural critics as ideologically distinct as Amiri Baraka and Stanley Crouch ­— ever appear on screen. That decision sharpens the focus on the archival photographs and scrapbook collages that Jenkins chooses to feature. It also heightens the power of the footage he does include, whether from concert films, home movies or clips from The Mike Douglas Show, The Danny Kaye Show and the 1980s PBS series With Ossie and Ruby.

In that last scrap of footage, actor Ossie Davis recalls his own youthful ridicule of Armstrong’s onstage image — “sweat poppin’, eyes buggin’, mouth wide open, grinnin’ oh my Lord from ear to ear” — and then describes the moment he came around. He’d been cast alongside Armstrong in the 1966 Sammy Davis Jr. vehicle A Man Called Adam, and spotted Pops in an unguarded moment on set, with a lonesome and faraway look on his face. “I never laughed at Louis after that,” Ossie Davis says gravely. “For beneath that gravel voice and that shuffle — under all that mouth, with more teeth than a piano had keys — was a horn that could kill a man.”