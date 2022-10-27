How the Cartoonist Behind 'The Addams Family' Defused Fear, With Dead-On Humor

In 1932 Addams sold his first spot sketch to The New Yorker. His big break came in 1940, with a captionless cartoon depicting a skier whose tracks pass on both sides of a tree, which earned him a spot as a marquee contributor.

Cartoonist Roz Chast first discovered Addams' work as an eight-year-old visiting the browsing library at Cornell University while her parents attended summer lectures with other adults. At a time when most of The New Yorker's cartoons poked fun at boardrooms and cocktail parties, Chast says Addams's work stood out. "I loved almost anything that the kids were in," she recalls. In one of her favorites, a delivery man appears to be returning kids from summer camp to their parents — in animal restraining carriers.

In another, one of Addams' most well-known, it's Christmastime, 1946. Members of the yet-to-be-named Addams family are on the roof of a creepy-looking mansion, poised to douse carolers on the street with the contents of a steaming cauldron.

"You know, instead of it being sort of like, 'Look at these hostile psychotics, what's wrong with them?' It's like when you just kind of can't bear the carolers sort of thing and you just want to dump boiling oil on them," says Chast with a chuckle.

Over time, those loosely connected characters experienced an "evilution" into a family: Morticia, her husband Gomez, their offspring Wednesday and Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Granny Frump, the butler Lurch, and a mysterious disembodied hand called Thing. They became internationally famous denizens of the dark side in the mid-1960s thanks to The Addams Family TV sitcom, starring John Astin as Gomez and Carolyn Jones as Morticia.

That's around the time that cartoonist Alison Bechdel encountered Addams' work—including an illustrated book of nursery rhymes. Bechdel says even an innocent verse like "girls and boys come out to play, the moon does shine as bright as day" could take a grim turn as members of the Addams Family rushed into the cemetery with shovels. On a personal level, she says she could relate.

"I really felt like I was a part of the Addams Family," Bechdel explains. "My parents looked like Morticia and Gomez, we ran a funeral home, we lived in this big old rambling Victorian house like the Addams's did. I even looked quite a bit like Wednesday, especially in my first-grade photo where I'm actually wearing a black velvet dress with a white collar."