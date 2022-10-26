Gold-Covered, Cannabis-Infused Treats Sparkle for this East Bay Baker

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

********

KQED: How did Treats by B start out and what sort of goods do you serve?

It’s a business I started almost 10 years ago, a platform for myself to express my art through food. I have a bit of an art background — I’ve always needed some crayons or watercolors and paper, and I also went to an art institute for photography. I’ve always needed to do things with my hands, including baking and cooking.

[Treats by B] is basically founded on me creating outlandish things. I’m a kitchen creative. There isn’t really one thing that I’m limited to doing. I bake, cook, make medicinal products, butter, oils, infusions. It all goes hand in hand and is made from scratch. There’s no limit to what I might make and I’m finding ways to merge things: the chicken and waffle sandwich, for example. It’s savory and sweet, and dabbles into all my interests.

Edibles also go organically with my treats. I’m intrigued by that industry. I’ve been doing it for about eight years, and it gives me more opportunities to explore. My best friend encouraged me to turn what I do in the kitchen into a business and people started asking me about it, so I hit my cousin up who does graphic design. I’m from the Bay but this kind of got started in LA, when I was living down there. My cousin came up with the name, logo and pattern. Here we are a decade later with the same thing.

What’s your approach to baking? It seems fluid and laid-back.

It’s a freestyle for me. I don’t always know what I’m going to make. People ask me to make custom cakes. That’s my style. I like to give people something they might not always see. I’m not saying I’m the greatest cake decorator in the world, but I’m me. Depending on the day and what I have available, I’ll make something off that. Maybe I have matcha, crystals and glitter, so I’ll turn that into something. It’s more fun that way. It doesn’t limit me or give me strict boundaries. When you’re dealing with people’s orders, I like the idea of being custom, making it personal, because I can’t really make a mistake. If something has exact specifications, then there might be disappointment when they get it. I don’t want people to expect something that isn’t me.

You’ve lived in Portland for three years now, but you return to the Bay often. What’s it like to run your business from two cities, and how do you balance that?

It works together, especially when it comes to business. Both places can be booming, but if one is doing better than the other, it gives me a chance to move around. I move where the money is. I initially got up to Portland after visiting a friend. I was making a banana loaf and I realized it could be easy to just move there. Within six hours of me being there I was already smelling opportunities. We went around to different food carts and I noticed what was going on in the food scene. I felt like I had a chance to do something different and add to it all. I moved in after that.

My business is heavily based off my social media. Being on a budget and trying to start a business, I was limited with resources, which made me more creative in the kitchen. A lot of my meals might’ve looked extravagant, but they were basic ingredients with a creative touch. Being in two places just helps me spread what I do, which I prefer.

You’re focused on plant-based options and vegan ingredients. What are the benefits of veganism and how did you first get into it?

My good friend Lola has been vegan since high school. She pushed me in this direction. In 2014, I was on Facebook, and she posted a flier about Vegan Street Fair in LA. I wanted to do it, so I reached out to the coordinators and got set up with that. From there I got accepted and paid my fee. I had never made anything vegan or plant-based in my life, but we’ve figured it out (laughs). I started small, but eventually was making stuff for events with thousands of people in my home kitchen. I’ve made over 2,000 vegan cupcakes in a week using my home oven. I’d go with a hundred cases of 12-count cupcakes to events. That’s a lot for one person in that type of kitchen. But I was passionate. Raspberry, banana, strawberry, green tea, coconut almond. I did it all through trial and error. That put knowledge in my belt for plant-based products. During that time, I started altering my own diet and went vegan myself. It’s been about seven years since I’ve had red meat or pork.

Everything really kicked off and I decided to do strictly plant-based when I moved to Portland. I got connected with Juwan, from Plant Based Papi, and started doing vegan desserts there. The product was softer, sweeter, more moist. It even looked and tasted better. Plant-based products are slightly more expensive, but they last longer. Oat milk can last for about two months. Dairy milk has a short shelf time. It expires faster. Even my butter and frostings, the consistency came out better. I didn’t even tell my customers initially and they were raving about it, so I eventually told them (laughs).