Who is 'The Friends Experience' For? We Went and Still Can't Figure it Out

Worst of all, there's a wig display that's supposed to represent "The Rachel." It bears very little resemblance to Jennifer Aniston's hairstyle journey on the show — a big Va' fa Napoli to everyone who remembers what she actually looked like.

That slapdash approach carries over into a downright perplexing section purporting to feature classic Friends fashions. Not only does this area omit anything iconic, it features only one ensemble my companion and I — both ardent Friends nerds — even recognized. If you were hoping to see Ross' leather pants, Chandler's sweater vest, Phoebe's Santa pants, Monica's 'Girls' sweater or one of Rachel Green's scores of fashion-forward moments, this particular corner of The Friends Experience will leave you wondering if anyone responsible for it watched the show past Season 1.

The Friends Experience is not all bad. There are blown up copies of Ross' "Science Boy" comic strip, as well as Rachel's 18-page letter to Ross (front and back!) to read. There's a quick trivia quiz. There's also a wall of flyers based on memorable moments from the show's 10 seasons that is a genuine joy to pick through. (The flyer for Estelle's talent agency should be in the gift shop.)

Even when The Friends Experience is getting stuff right, though, it's getting it wrong. A genuinely interesting video interview with costume designer Debra McGuire is positioned too close to another recording (Ross yelling "Pivot!") to listen to comfortably. A subway map of the characters' love interests throughout the seasons is positioned in an area that makes it too hard to read.

The Friends Experience as I had it — a press preview before it opened to the public — is as good as it's going to get. No crowds, no on-the-clock tour guide pushing us along, no waiting for other fans to take their photos. And yet at no point was I able to figure out who this exhibit was designed for. Only big-time fans would pay this ticket price, but big-time fans will learn almost nothing new from The Friends Experience. Not to mention the fact that most Friends fans from its original run are of a generation where taking selfies on sets for social media holds extremely limited appeal.