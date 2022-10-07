In ‘Comrade Sisters,’ Women of the Black Panther Party Take the Spotlight

More than 50 years later, Huggins and photojournalist Stephen Shames — who was a 19-year-old UC Berkeley student when he got involved with the BPP — aim to bring those women into the light with the release of the photo book Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party, out Oct. 10 (ACC Art Books). The book’s national tour kicks off with a half-dozen events in the Bay Area Oct. 9–13, including an Oct. 9 talk with renowned activist Angela Davis, who wrote the book’s foreword, at Marcus Books in Oakland.

A dialogue between past and present, Comrade Sisters juxtaposes more than 100 black-and-white images from the late 1960s with contemporary conversations, featuring interviews with 50 women who were Party members. While women made up over 60% of the Party, their presence remained largely understated in the public eye — until now.

Shames’ behind-the-scenes photos document the women of the Black Panther Party in their most vulnerable, powerful, disheartened and joyous moments. In one, a young girl holds up a Black Panther newspaper in a bus terminal, eyes hopeful, as men in uniform carry on walking behind her. In others, women are seen teaching, moving boxes of food, leading marches and smiling for the camera, their dynamism fully on display.

“I hope that young girls and their moms and grandmas — and men also — look at the pictures and they're really inspired to see what a group of women was able to accomplish back then, and to not get discouraged,” says Shames. “That, you know, they can do it again.”