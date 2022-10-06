Oakland’s Diaspora Co. Thinks You Should Put Jaggery in Everything

The important thing, Kadri notes, is that jaggery also tastes better than white sugar — or, perhaps more to the point, it actually has a taste beyond just sweetness. As Kadri puts it, “Jaggery is not just lending sweetness, but it’s also lending a depth of flavor.”

“You can pick up hints of saltiness and earthiness,” says Nik Sharma, a Los Angeles-based cookbook author and former San Francisco Chronicle food columnist. “It also has a unique, molasses-like caramel aroma to it.”

Sharma doesn’t limit his use of jaggery to its traditional Indian applications as the sweetener for masala chai and any number of curry recipes. His cookbook, Season, includes a recipe for jaggery ice cream spiced with saffron and cardamom. And jaggery’s earthy, caramelly qualities also make it perfect for Western-style fall baking. Sharma uses it in place of brown sugar when baking chocolate chip cookies, snickerdoodles and ginger snaps. Kadri, for her part, uses it to sweeten her morning coffee.

Here in the U.S., however, jaggery is mostly only available in communities that have access to a South Asian grocery store, which likely gets the sweetener from a distributor “who bought it from a trader who bought it from another trader who bought it from another trader,” Kadri says. “It’s just as convoluted a supply chain as other spices.”

For that reason, she says, much of the jaggery she has purchased from Indian markets in the Bay Area hasn’t been very good, often tending toward dry and somewhat stale — hence the trips to bring it back from the source in India.

When Diaspora Co. launched five years ago, the company’s explicit mission was to “decolonize” turmeric and the broader spice trade. You may recall 2016 as the year of the turmeric latte — or at least the year that Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow and the broader wellness industry turned the centuries-old Indian home remedy known as haldi doodh into a hip menu addition at American coffee shops. The wellness crowd’s subsequent obsession with turmeric itself usually stripped the spice from its specific Indian context.

At the time, Kadri told San Francisco Magazine that if turmeric was going to become this buzzy ingredient in the West, she at least wanted “brown farmers to make as much money off of it as possible” — especially in light of the many centuries of history in which the space trade itself was a prominent driver of colonialism. So Kadri launched Diaspora Co. in 2017 as a direct-trade spice company that started out selling just one spice — pragati turmeric, a very potent, marigold-orange varietal that she sourced from a single farmer in India, paying roughly four times the commodity rate.