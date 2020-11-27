The East Bay 'Land Tax' That Supports an Indigenous Women-Led Trust

About the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust

Gould officially established the land trust in 2015 with co-founder Johnella LaRose.

Sogorea Te' refers to the Ohlone name of an ancestral site in Vallejo. It's the place that the pair's first organization — Indian People Organizing for Change — occupied for 109 days in 2011. This action was in protest against the city's plans to pave over parts of the shellmound by developing a recreational public park. The experience "changed me in a physical, spiritual and emotional way," Gould said in a recent talk on colonization, decolonization and rematriation on Ohlone land.

“I believe the Bay Area is magic. I believe that there are so many things that have been created here in the Bay Area — movements, technology and ideas. My ancestors have been putting down prayers on this land for thousands of years,” Gould said during the talk. “As human beings, we are just a bridge between the past and the future.”

Sogorea Te' colleague Luckey said "there are 473,000 acres in Alameda County and less than five of them are owned by Indigenous people.”

The land Sogorea Te' now owns includes smaller plots in different parts of the East Bay, but it's part of a broader effort to provide a place where remains, such as shellmounds — which have been kept in museums around the Bay Area — can be returned. "That’s one of the main things this land trust is about: getting those ancestors returned to us and put back into the ground so that we can all heal," said Gould in the organization's mission statement.

Their work also encompasses the cultivation of Indigenous plants, and efforts to revitalize Indigenous language and cultural practices.