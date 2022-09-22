The Laver Cup is Your Last Chance to See Tennis' 'Big Three' Together on the Court

It is a historic moment that any sports fan needs to watch. These three athletes have dominated a sport in such a way that it is hard to imagine Grand Slam tennis without them.

Back in 2003, I referred to Pete Sampras as the best tennis player that ever lived. Which he was. At that time, I never thought we'd see another like him. Let alone three. (Remember, I'm just talking men here. Don't even get me started on Serena and her 23 Grand Slam titles. Serena is a whole other story. Can you say GOAT, GOAT, GOAT?)

But since Federer won his first Wimbledon final in 2003, the Big Three—as they are known—have cumulatively won 63 Grand Slam titles. Only 14 Grand Slams in that timeframe have been won by men not named Federer, Nadal or Djokovic. (Ironically, that's the same number of Grand Slams that Pete Sampras won, before the Big Three came on the scene and obliterated his reign as the GOAT.)