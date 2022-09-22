The Laver Cup is Your Last Chance to See Tennis' 'Big Three' Together on the Court

I am not a psychic. I'm a tennis fan. But I have a prediction: I believe this weekend's Laver Cup will be one of the most watched sporting events ever. The Laver Cup pits six of the top men's tennis players from any part of Europe against six of the top men's tennis players from the rest of the world, in a Ryder Cup-like tournament. It's Team Europe versus Team World.
No, it's not the Super Bowl. It's not the NBA championship. It's not the Olympics. But it is the last opportunity you will have to see three of the greatest athletes who ever walked this Earth: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic play together, on Team Europe.