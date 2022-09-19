Meghan Markle Can't Win in the UK—and This Week Proved it

The U.K. found itself at a standstill throughout most of Monday, as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in London. And there was a lot of hullaballoo surrounding the event that won't make a lot of sense to Americans.
These include:
- The public standing in a 10-mile line for up to 24 hours, just to spend mere seconds next to the queen's coffin, lying in state
- Hospitals canceling many "non-urgent" procedures (including caesarean sections!) because of the funeral
- Therapists—notoriously difficult to access within the U.K.'s public health system—postponing desperately awaited appointments for weeks at a time
- The adoration granted to one of the queen's ponies because, according to The Sun, she "lifted her leg as if in an attempt to curtsy as the Queen's cortege passed"
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver being censored on U.K. television for sarcastically referring to Elizabeth's passing as "a shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes"
- Television channels forgoing the broadcast of commercials on Monday in favor of a silent black screen
One of the most confounding aspects, however, is the way Meghan Markle has been put under a microscope by the press and public alike all week, despite not putting a foot wrong. The scrutiny is especially astounding when one considers how quietly Prince Andrew has been reintegrated into royal procedures.