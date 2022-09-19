Meghan Markle Can't Win in the UK—and This Week Proved it

Something more insidious is at play in the tabloids, however. Search the Daily Mail's website for stories about Prince Andrew, and general funeral coverage pops up. Conduct the same search for Meghan Markle and, alongside that same funeral coverage, a wealth of other articles seek to paint her in a very specific (negative) light. There's analysis of Markle crying at the funeral, while Princess Kate is presented as "the picture of poise." There are several stories about Markle and Harry being "uninvited" to a Buckingham Palace state reception. Worst of all, there are a series of articles bending over backwards to report other people's criticisms of Markle. This serves as a clever way to paint Markle in a bad light without the Daily Mail's writers being directly responsible for the nasty things being said.

This methodology has, in the last week, prompted the paper to publish articles with the following headlines:

"Australian senator brands Meghan Markle a 'horrible human' with a 'terrible influence on Prince Harry' and declares they are 'awful, revolting people' in an extraordinarily scathing live TV rant"

"Meghan's new favorite magazine 'The Cut' launches vicious attack on father-in-law King Charles for being a 'big, fussy baby and a jerk to his staff' as he mourns loss of beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II"

"'They say the cause of death was Meghan Markle's podcast': Bill Maher takes a jab at Meghan's Archetypes podcast"

No such secondhand coverage has been published on Andrew.

On Twitter, things for Markle were even worse. While Prince Andrew failed to make it into the top trending topics during his return to the spotlight, #GoHomeMeghanMarkle dominated the website on Sept. 12. The hashtag started after Markle accompanied Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Kate to greet mourners in London. Had Markle not accompanied her husband in this task, she would likely have been accused of discarding the feelings of the British public and disrespecting the queen. Showing up and doing her duty unfortunately did not mean she fared any better.

While some of the gathered crowds (especially younger people) greeted Markle warmly that day, those that didn't were praised online for giving her the cold shoulder.