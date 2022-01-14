Prince Andrew and His Sexual Assault Trial Explained: A Timeline

2011: During a conversation with Giuffre—who began speaking out about her history with Epstein and Maxwell in 2010—journalist Michael Thomas stumbles across the now-infamous photo of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre. Eight years later, Thomas will step up and defend its authenticity on British television.

Jan. 2015: Giuffre files a defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell after Maxwell tells the press that Giuffre's claims about Epstein's sex trafficking operation are "obvious lies." In documents relating to the case, Giuffre says she was forced to have sex with Andrew at the behest of Maxwell and Epstein in 2001, when the prince was 41 and she was 17.

Jan. 2015: Buckingham Palace releases a statement defending Andrew: “It is emphatically denied that H.R.H. The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. [Roberts is Giuffre's maiden name.] The allegations made are false and without any foundation." Palace aides say Andrew will continue to work as usual.

May. 2017: The defamation case between Giuffre and Maxwell is settled for an undisclosed amount of money.

Jul. 2019: Epstein is arrested on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. He pleads not guilty, is denied bail and, according to prison officials, subsequently makes an unsuccessful suicide attempt in his cell.

Aug. 9, 2019: Court documents from Maxwell and Giuffre's 2015 defamation suit are unsealed, revealing more details about Giuffre's allegations against Andrew. Giuffre's testimony says she endured three separate assaults by Andrew. One at Epstein's home in New York, one at Maxwell's home in London, and one at Epstein's private island, Little Saint James. She adds that: "Epstein instructed her 'to give the prince whatever he demanded, and required [her] to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse'."

Aug. 10, 2019: Epstein's dead body is found in his cell at New York's Metropolitan Correction Center. Authorities claim it was a suicide. The internet does not believe them.

Nov. 16, 2019: Andrew makes a disastrous appearance on respected BBC TV show, Newsnight. During his interview with Emily Maitlis:

Andrew suggests the famous photo of him with his arm around Guiffre may be "doctored" because he is "not one to, as it were, hug. And public displays of affection are not something that I do." Andrew also states: "I don't believe it's a picture of me in London because ... when I go out in London, I wear a suit and a tie." Andrew responds to an assertion by Giuffre that he sweat profusely during a trip to a London nightclub, with a claim that it's "almost impossible for [him] to sweat" after "an overdose of adrenalin" that occurred during the Falklands War. Andrew says on the night the photo is said to have been taken, he was taking his daughter Beatrice to a pizza chain restaurant just outside London. Andrew admits to staying with Epstein, even after the financier's 2008 conviction, because Epstein's home was "a convenient place to stay."



Andrew is widely mocked both online and in Britain's newspapers. One website, Royal Central, described his performance as: “plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion level bad.”

Nov. 20, 2019: Andrew announces he is stepping back from public duties "for the forseeable future." Multiple companies and charities take steps to cut ties with him.