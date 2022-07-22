Alan Cumming Grounds Poignant Scottish Documentary ‘My Old School’

McLeod has another ace up his sleeve in the form of Alan Cumming. The Scottish actor was once slated to star in a film adaptation of Brandon Lee’s story, but Lee withdrew his support and the project collapsed. Lee acquiesced to an audio interview for this film—he refused to appear on camera, and the movie raises the left-field possibility that he’s had plastic surgery to create a new identity—so Cumming stands in, playing Lee and lip-syncing his “lines.”

It’s difficult to describe the technique and its effect without it sounding like a gimmick, and one that pulls you out of the movie. Cumming, outfitted in a nondescript tan jacket and wire-framed glasses and seated at a classroom desk, plays Lee with a blend of shyness and pride, ordinariness and fantasy. It’s a subtle, cryptic and touching performance that infuses My Old School with heart as well as poignancy.

McLeod slips the word “hoax” into the scene-setting montage that opens the film, so it’s not a complete surprise when Brandon’s secret comes out. We just may not expect it after just 45 minutes, with an hour still to go.

Then again, this curious piece of local news became a national story at the time, with mainstream media as well as the tabloids descending on Bearsden. So My Old School, necessarily, has bigger goals than rehashing a sensational tale familiar to many U.K. viewers.

One of those aims is conveying how people remember—and experienced—the same events differently. (This hasn’t been news since Rashomon, though it is amusing to hear a pair of Brandon’s peers discuss “the official story” and “the official rumored story.”) More compelling is the range of judgements of Brandon’s former classmates, who express betrayal, bemusement, disgust—and, in Stefen’s case, appreciation for the career he has today thanks to the self-confidence Brandon gave him.

Not coincidentally, Jono McLeod himself was in that Bearsden class. We don’t learn this until the end, but it explains his subjects’ openness to his questions and their comfort level with the camera.

Every British film, one could argue, is about class in ways small and large. My Old School raises the possibility that Lee was driven to dubious lengths to succeed by the actual circumstances of his mother and father. (They could barely afford to move to Bearsden, we come to hear, but they were determined to give their son more opportunities.)

Upward mobility and personal fulfillment are powerful drivers, to be sure. The tragedy of Brandon Lee, such as it is, may pivot more on his specific inability to recognize where dreams end and delusion begins.

'My Old School' opens July 29 at Opera Plaza Cinemas in San Francisco. See here for showtimes.