Alan Cumming Grounds Poignant Scottish Documentary ‘My Old School’

Have you ever wished you could go back to high school, knowing what you know now? Perhaps a do-over of junior year, without the peer pressure, awkwardness, bullying and face plants?
Yeah, me neither.
High school was both a pivotal period and a passing phase: A kind of hell while it lasted, filtered into a selectively benign set of memories through the dulling benefit of time. That is unless high school was your high-water mark, in which case I am so, so sorry.
Jono McLeod’s exceptionally creative and entertaining documentary, My Old School, which premiered at Sundance and opens July 29 at Opera Plaza Cinemas, revisits a memorable year for a class at a traditional school in a well-off suburb of Glasgow. A tall, gawky newcomer appeared in the doorway of the Bearsden Academy classroom on a particular day in 1993, answering to the name Brandon Lee.
In his native Canada, Brandon said, he toured with his mother, an opera singer. He had come to Glasgow after she was killed in a car accident to live with his grandmother. Bits of his bio emerged here and there, like when his gram called the school to report the death of Brandon’s father in the U.K., necessitating his early departure for the day.
An outsider at first, Brandon connected by befriending a black classmate (which persuaded the bully who picked on Stefen to stop), introducing others to cool bands of a previous era like Television and landing the lead role in the class production of South Pacific. He became the star pupil of the class, aspiring to become a doctor.