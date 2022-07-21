Hardly Strictly Bluegrass to Return In-Person to Golden Gate Park In 2022

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the free music festival in Golden Gate Park, is scheduled to return in-person this year for the first time since 2019. The festival will run Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

The lineup of performers at this year's Hardly Strictly festival has yet to be announced, with organizers planning to roll out artist announcements—via hint-filled song medleys—beginning July 26.

The all-ages festival was founded in 2001 by the late venture capitalist and bluegrass fan Warren Hellman, and has become a beginning-of-fall tradition for a generation of San Franciscans ever since. In pre-pandemic years, the fest reliably drew more than half a million people to Golden Gate Park for performances by folk and bluegrass icons like Emmylou Harris, John Prine, Steve Earle and Mavis Staples.