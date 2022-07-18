Emmanuel Todd Lopez is the Greatest Thing on Social Media (He’s an Emu BTW)

Over the weekend, a new star outgrew the confines of TikTok and was welcomed with open hearts and minds by the rest of the internet. His name is Emmanuel Todd Lopez, he’s an emu, and—like so many parents at so many dinner tables—he has a raging vendetta against cellphones.

Avid TikTok users have known about Emmanuel’s sparkling personality for weeks now, thanks to Knuckle Bump Farms’ account on the app. The South Florida farm’s content—curated by 29-year-old farmer Taylor Blake—had primarily revolved around cattle and very sweet miniature cows since joining TikTok. That was until Emmanuel angrily sauntered into the picture in early July.