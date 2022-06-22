Being Black at Chez Panisse: Comfort Collective Returns to Its Roots

Even with their elevated sense of cuisine and style, the two kindred spirits have stayed true to their humble, “dance floor” origins.

“I met [Christian] at the club,” laughs Stamps. “That’s how we started. By the grace of community and by the grace of connection.”

A former beverage director at Sobre Mesa, Stamps now operates as Comfort Collective’s “Libation Liaison,” delivering original cocktails born from her love of Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone and Alice Coltrane. Paired with Washington’s soulful takes on Southern- and Caribbean-inspired foods, the friends are dishing out deliciously good vibes on a wider scale.

“The community has supported us, so now we’re passing it back to community,” says Washington. “[We are] feeding and creating a safe space for Black, queer and trans people to have a good time, but also for people in this industry who identify this way and are looking for a safe space to earn a living wage while experiencing joy.”

The June 27 function will offer a four-course prix-fixe menu, highlighted by Washington’s Rihanna-loving takes on fried green tomatoes, curried goat cheese soufflé, jerk shrimp and scallops, and peach cobbler. In Washington’s words, “I don’t know if my pots of greens can come out how I want if I’m not listening to music. I can taste when Rihanna is playing.”

Stamps’ a la carte cocktail menu will feature Mommenpop—a Napa-based citrus aperitif that was “birthed at Chez Panisse,” according to Stamps—and specialities like a low-ABV pot-liquor martini.

“[Pot liquor is] that really beautiful, tasty, salty brine at the bottom of a pot of greens,” explains Stamps. “I’m mixing that with vermouth, a neutral spirit. Using [these ingredients] in this circuitous way is really special to me.”

That level of detail defines Comfort Collective’s approach to not only their food, but to the many ways they engage with each space they collaborate with. They “adapt” their own identities and interests to each venue, drawing from a wide spectrum of histories, ingredients and vibrations to create moments of experiential communion.

Their appearance at Chez Panisse is particularly poetic, since it's where Washington started their career—and also because it brings visibility to marginalized communities at one of California’s most esteemed culinary institutions.

“Chez being the institution that it is, it’s like a breathing organism,” Washington says. “What we’re doing is focusing on a different diaspora and bringing what we know. We’re adapting their methods and recipes to produce something different. We’re just gonna be Black at Chez Panisse.”