Being Black at Chez Panisse: Comfort Collective Returns to Its Roots

There’s something extra flavorful—and spiritually nourishing—about food that is made from a place of deep love and care. Or, as Sadé Stamps, a co-founder of the pop-up Comfort Collective, used to hear from her mother growing up: “Do not cook my food when you’re angry.”
Since launching in 2021, the pop-up has stayed true to that philosophy through its focus on Black, trans and queer joy. By creating spaces of safety and inclusion, Stamps and co-founder Christian Washington have gracefully asserted themselves as a rising entity in the Bay Area. Their collective offers glamorous, eclectic dining experiences with themes like “AbunDANCE” (a dance-centric dinner party) and “R&Brunch” (a soulful amalgamation of R&B DJs, booze and grits with greens).
The events sell out quickly, and Stamps and Washington have already garnered partnerships with esteemed food and entertainment venues around the Bay Area, such as the Oakland cocktail bar Friends and Family. And even though the collective’s pop-ups lean toward a youthful audience and forward-thinking menus, there’s no questioning its kitchen pedigree—Washington got their start working the grill station at Berkeley’s iconic Chez Panisse, widely acknowledged as the birthplace of California cuisine.
So, with Pride Week on the horizon, Comfort Collective is returning to where it all started: On Monday, June 27, Stamps and Washington will host a Summer Solstice Supper pop-up at Chez Panisse, which is also where they held their debut event one year ago.