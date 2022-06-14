Cancel Culture Never Existed—And 2022 is Proof, if You Needed it

It was clear in 2014 when Bill Cosby continued to perform sold-out shows after the first wave of sexual assault allegations against him emerged. It was clear when Johnny Depp supporters grew more vocal after a U.K. court found the actor responsible for “sustained and multiple assaults” against Amber Heard. And it was definitely clear when Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, decades after multiple accusations from underage girls became public, continued to receive accolades and standing ovations.

Someone else got a standing ovation recently: Ryan Adams. The singer-songwriter was applauded for five straight minutes by an adoring audience at Carnegie Hall in May. It was his first show since a 2019 New York Times article detailed claims by seven women of sexual misconduct. His accusers—who described a pattern of emotional manipulation, coercion, and offers of professional help that were contingent on personal intimacy—included Phoebe Bridgers and Adams’ ex-wife, Mandy Moore.

Adams’ “crisis-PR specialist” Howard Bragman told Variety on June 3: “We want to show that he has a real team behind him that believes in him and supports him, and that he’s putting a life together. We want people to notice, and if they want to move forward with him, here’s where we are.”

What America has learned over and over again since #MeToo hit the mainstream in 2017 is that there will never be a shortage of people who support celebrities after they’ve been accused of monstrous things. If you have acted in movies or made music that people love; if you are handsome or can make people laugh; if you are charming in enough interviews over a long enough period of time, America will forgive you for just about anything.