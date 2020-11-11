Johnny Depp's UK Libel Case Failed—And His US One is Likely Doomed Too

For Depp, the lawsuit probably seemed like a no-brainer. To other celebrities in his predicament, British courts have long been seen as a far safer bet than American courts for libel cases, because of where the burden of proof lies in each country. In the U.K., it lands on the party accused of libel—so in this case, The Sun had to prove it was telling the truth. It the U.S., the burden lands on the plaintiff to prove that the defendant made a false allegation, and that the defendant knew it was false, and had made it with malicious intent. Not only is that a much tougher prospect, but the U.S. also has first amendment rights that are unparalleled in the U.K. This is what Depp will face next year when his defamation case against Amber Heard reaches American courts.

Defamation cases have historically been so much tougher to win in the U.S. that it's resulted in what British legal experts refer to as "libel tourism." Kate Hudson was accused of this in 2006 when she sued the U.K. edition of the National Enquirer after it suggested she had an eating disorder. She settled that summer for damages and an apology. Hudson's settlement came two days after the British Enquirer had been forced to issue an apology to Britney Spears over allegations she was "ready to divorce Kevin Federline." That same year, Lance Armstrong settled a libel case out of court, after London's Sunday Times referenced L.A. Confidentiel—a French book that accused Armstrong of doping. (The cyclist was paid an undisclosed sum that was later paid back to the Times in 2013, after he admitted the allegations were true.)