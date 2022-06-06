KQED is a proud member of
Señor Gigio Brings His Galaxies to Ours

Pendarvis Harshaw
A man in a ballcap sits in front of bamboo shoots and displays a book and pins
Señor Gigio holds up his comic book and shows off his pins as he sits at Club Mallard in Albany. (Pendarvis Harshaw/KQED)

To escape the news headlines about mass shootings, the surging cost of living, and celebrity court cases, I've once again turned to music to take me out of this world and into another dimension.

After listening to his latest album, Funklore, and reading the accompanying comic book titled Super Psychic Kitty Meets the Mummified Pharaoh, it's clear that rapper and illustrator Señor Gigio is tapped into a whole 'nother cosmos.

His music is boom-bap "lyrical miracle" rap mixed with George Clinton space-age funk, with nods to internet conspiracy theories and songs that would make Digital Underground proud. It's like Señor Gigio reads ancient texts while listening to Hieroglyphics—he even has a song with Hiero's Opio.

Raised in Fairfield and now an East Bay resident, Señor Gigio brims with that Northern California entrepreneurial creativity. He edits his own music videos, designs his own clothes, and even has a side hustle with his wife of selling homemade pins at events.

But on top of everything, he's really, really deep into hip-hop.

Influenced by wordsmiths of the past, Señor Gigio's clear delivery and clever lyrics go from down-to-Earth references about the local landscape to the presence of extra terrestrial beings. And he's clearly a fan of the Knights of the Round Table. "Modern day King Arthur, in the heart of the Bay/Sitting on top, like a lighthouse over the harbor," he says on the track "A Knight's Quest 2 Quest" featuring Johnny Venetti.

A storyteller by nature, he can also make songs that are more grounded, like "Hair 2 That Throne," a relatable track for anyone dealing with the pain of being a hairy person who's simultaneously bald-headed.

On Friday, June 10, Señor Gigio brings his otherworldly storytelling to our galaxy when he headlines a free show at Oakland's 7th West.

He'll be joined by a long list of talented artists from the soil, including 1 A.M., Nán Fiero, Isaiah Mostafa, VJ Gabi, and the duo of Professa GabelCyphfour who perform under the name Curbside. There will also be two live beat production sets by B.i.letric and Celador Beats. Hosted by Mister Cleen, with DJ Monk Earl on the turntables, the event is slated to start at 6pm and go until midnight.

More information and details here.