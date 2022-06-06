Señor Gigio Brings His Galaxies to Ours

To escape the news headlines about mass shootings, the surging cost of living, and celebrity court cases, I've once again turned to music to take me out of this world and into another dimension.

After listening to his latest album, Funklore, and reading the accompanying comic book titled Super Psychic Kitty Meets the Mummified Pharaoh, it's clear that rapper and illustrator Señor Gigio is tapped into a whole 'nother cosmos.

His music is boom-bap "lyrical miracle" rap mixed with George Clinton space-age funk, with nods to internet conspiracy theories and songs that would make Digital Underground proud. It's like Señor Gigio reads ancient texts while listening to Hieroglyphics—he even has a song with Hiero's Opio.

Raised in Fairfield and now an East Bay resident, Señor Gigio brims with that Northern California entrepreneurial creativity. He edits his own music videos, designs his own clothes, and even has a side hustle with his wife of selling homemade pins at events.