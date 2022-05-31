A Man in a Wig Threw a Piece of Cake at the Mona Lisa

The Mona Lisa was painted by Leonardo da Vinci between 1503 and 1519. The oil painting hangs in the Louvre’s largest room, according to the museum’s website.

This isn’t the first time the iconic painting has run into trouble. The protective glass was put up after it was damaged in an acid attack during the 1950s.

In 1911, the Mona Lisa disappeared from the museum. For more than two years, there were no hints on where it could be, until someone tried to sell the painting to an Italian art dealer, who informed authorities.

“So the Mona Lisa was recovered—and her fame was all the greater,” the Louvre says on its website.

