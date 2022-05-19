‘Americanized’ Explores Identity On and Off the Basketball Court at CAAM Fest

High school. Whether you loved it or hated it, you’ll never forget those four years. Cue the not-so-cute braces, growing body parts and beginner booze. Hyponiq, I’m looking at you.
While classic films like The Breakfast Club, Love & Basketball and Clueless fixated on jocks, popular kids, nerds and misfits, the high school experience in a city as dynamic as Oakland is a universe of its own.
Writer and director Erica Eng brings us back to those formative years in her 2021 short film Americanized, shot at her old stomping grounds at Skyline High School in The Town.
The film, which screens on May 22 at Oakland’s New Parkway Theater as part of CAAMFest, starts off with a cornrowed basketball player (also named Eng) slappin’ Zion I’s “The Bay,” a track the Oakland-bred director listened to on repeat in college.