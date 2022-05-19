‘Americanized’ Explores Identity On and Off the Basketball Court at CAAM Fest

Having been benched most of the season, the protagonist (played by Terry Hu) must fight hard to prove that, even as a newbie, she deserves her shot on the court. And like Eng in real life, the main character grapples with her identity and fitting in.

Looking back at her teenage years, Eng says, “I felt very Bay Area-culture embedded. I felt proud of coming from the city, and just being a part of the Bay.” The writer-director graduated high school in the early 2000s, when the hyphy movement was taking off thanks to now-iconic tracks like Mac Dre’s “Thizzle Dance.”

If you’re from the Bay, an unwritten code exists. It’s like, if you know, you know. “The music, the style, like the hip-hop culture, it was all to show how the main character identified with American culture the most,” Eng says.

Off the court, it’s another battle in the 17-minute narrative. Skyline’s Asian clique doesn’t see eye to eye with the main character and deems her too “Americanized.” “Others might feel like she doesn’t know where she comes from,” Eng explains. “And that could also be true too.”

The film explores Eng’s Chinese heritage when we see the protagonist’s home life and her affectionate relationship with her grandmother. However, the fictional Eng pushes her family aside. Like most teenagers, she wants to find acceptance with the kids at school instead.