'Town Up Tuesday' Brings Bay Area Hitmakers, Voter Participation to the Lake

Head down to Lake Merritt in on any given weekend in Oakland, and you'll usually find a party: there's almost always DJs, dancers, people kicking back or firing up the BBQ, and an overall good community vibe.

For Town Up Tuesday, happening May 17 at the lake's bandstand, that vibe will be enhanced by a stacked lineup of Bay Area artists—hitmakers like Kamaiyah and Stunnaman02, as well and the Turf Fienz dance crew, DJs like the Warriors' D-Sharp, and hosts D-Nas, Rocky Rivera and Goapele.

But the free event is also a chance to educate Oakland's young voters on the importance of the upcoming elections, says Nicole Lee of Urban Peace Movement, the event's organizers.