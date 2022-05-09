In Lauren McKeon’s Compost Problems, this psychic reprieve comes in the form of witchy beauty. Work made in the woods of Vermont enters Bass & Reiner’s white-walled gallery space delicately; there are just eight (mostly small-scale) pieces in the show. As is often the case with smaller works, McKeon’s sculptures of silver, gems, steel and felted wool welcome sustained viewing. You need to get close to see how two mouse tails cast in silver weave through a wire screen in cornered, cut, cast. With a slight shift in vantage point, you can see each severed end of those tails holds a sparkling gem—a minute and delectable surprise.

McKeon performs a kind of alchemy with the work in Compost Problems, transforming unwanted objects and creatures into materially surprising, and often glittering, sculptures. This transmogrification is a familiar quality in her practice. In a 2020 show with Will Rogan at 1599fdt’s “Tam-Shack” space (the exterior of the organizer’s Mill Valley home), she cast plump figs in lead and sat them atop a wooden post, turning delicious fruit into toxic lumps of metal. In a 2018 show at Oakland’s LAND AND SEA, she presented opaque “sunglasses” made of toilet paper, crab shell, pigment, flour, glue and linseed oil.

McKeon’s work is deeply rooted in the place of its making. With Compost Problems, her 2020 move from a Sausalito boat to her hometown of West Brookfield, Vermont, manifests in markers of shifting seasons and reflections on her new/old surroundings. Witch window (portal for Lady), a window covered in darkly mottled, hand-dyed felt, resembles a starless night sky. Mounted high on the gallery wall, the piece speaks to a Vermont-specific building trend of placing a full-sized window at a 45-degree angle between two roof lines. The etymology of “witch window” is hazy and possibly morbid, but the weirdness of this vernacular architecture fits well within McKeon’s interests: specific references to location, personal symbology, and highly crafted and time-intensive modes of making.

Early in the pandemic, McKeon started marking time in one-day, one-minute bursts, posting videos on her Instagram account in an effort to expend some of that era’s frantic, anxious energy. In concert, the videos traced the very different rhythms of living things unaffected by the coronavirus. A blooming poppy was a recurring character, as were the marine animals she bobbed next to in Richardson Bay.

With Compost Problems, time is an unlisted material in each of the works on view, and it stretches well beyond the hyper pace of social media. Three pieces titled Apple head, made of silver, steel and spray paint, were cast from carved, shrunken apples—each produced by a 100-year-old tree in McKeon’s family’s front yard. The crone-like, wizened faces are hybrid creatures, mounted on steel armatures bent into the loose shapes of different insects.