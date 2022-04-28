The main attraction features five handmade quilts from Colombian-American artist, Paola de la Calle, that drape from the ceiling to the floor, with images of butterflies, backpacks, toys and family photos. Embroidered on each blanket are fragments of poetry from 10 Latinx writers, including Edyka Chilomé, Kevin Madrigal Galindo, Ruben Reyes Jr., Freddy Jesse Izaguirre and Oswaldo Vargas.

The installations measure a combined 630 square feet of sewn fabric, each square foot representing one child as a symbolic gesture to honor the 630 migrant children who were still separated when Caravan for the Children initiated their campaign.

In the excerpts of poetry, tones range from outrage and horror to hope and determination. Vargas’ poem, “how to tell a border story” underscores the absurdity of migrant children having to represent themselves in immigration court, while Madrigal’s work, “Love/Craft” imagines a group of children returning home to their families and “dark, brown, earthen soil.” The raw spectrum of feelings fits the subject matter, addressing the struggle of children who have been separated from their families and withheld from their communities, while also alluding to their innocence. The show balances a critical sense of revolt at the present situation while maintaining optimism towards the future. Importantly, the exhibit also reminds us that these struggles are not new.

The outer walls of the entire second-floor gallery provide an extensive look at the scope of U.S. immigration practices, beginning with the Nationality Act of 1790 (the first law to define eligibility for citizenship by which immigrants became U.S. citizens) and ending with the Interagency Task Force for the Reunification of Families in February 2021.

It’s a dense, but necessary examination of how the issues of 2022 do not exist in a vacuum. Instead, today’s detained migrant children are the latest targets of state violence, xenophobia and exclusion in this nation’s history. Each installment on the timeline—which wraps around two separate walls, one entirely in Spanish, the other in English—serves to inform viewers while indirectly condemning governmental enforcement that separates lives based on racial quotas, partisan division and imperialistic borders.

As someone who benefits from the privilege of U.S. and Mexican citizenship, but who has lived with undocmented immigrants experiencing deportations and family separations, Pedagogy of Hope reminds me about the necessity of visibility and communal strength—as well as the need for unification and solidarity across various audiences.

The artists and activists in this show demonstrate the necessity of taking action in whatever way we are able to. By making it easier for visitors to donate, reach out to the Department of Homeland Security, or simply educate others on the issues, Pedagogy of Hope is a galvanizing display of humanity and compassion that transcends YBCA’s walls. By attempting to put power back into the hands of the public in order to support migrant children who are still in need, the show offers up a pedagogy of love we should all heed.

‘Pedagogy of Hope: Uncage, Reunify, Heal’ is on view at YBCA through May 29. Details here.