Talk to Us: How Has Your Creative Practice Adapted in the Pandemic?

When California reopened its economy last summer, there was an optimism in the air. People were getting vaccinated; concerts, gallery openings, parties and plays were welcoming audiences again. But the reality of COVID-19 breakthrough cases quickly set in, especially for the most vulnerable among us. People had to learn to balance the joy of gathering with safety. And as the omicron wave of the virus showed us over the holidays, pandemic-related event cancellations are still not a thing of the past, even in 2022.

In this new climate, artists, venues and audiences have had to constantly adapt, and to make challenging decisions without government guidance or financial aid.

So KQED Arts & Culture wants to hear from artists, creatives, event organizers, activists and arts lovers in the Bay Area. How has the pandemic affected your goals for the future? What new solutions and survival strategies have you and your community created? How are you dealing with the ongoing financial fallout? And what are you doing to sustain your creative work in this unpredictable climate? Please take a few moments to answer the questions in the form below.