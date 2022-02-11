Not Interested in the Super Bowl? Try a Superb Owl Instead

Comedian Steven Colbert famously took advantage of it on The Colbert Report in 2014 to cover the Super Bowl without mentioning it by name directly, avoiding what he called "the wrath of a litigious NFL."

"I heard some scurrilous accusations that my Superb Owl coverage is nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to get huge ratings by talking about Sunday's trademark, lets call it 'sportgasm 48'," Colbert said. "Why? Just because superb owl contains all the same letters as that thing that's happening on Sunday in the exact same order? Hello! Ever heard of a thing called coin-cidence?"

Since then, what started as a seasonal internet meme has become a mainstream day of appreciation for the owl. It even got its own category on Jeopardy!.

So, how do you actually celebrate Superb Owl Sunday?

Wings probably aren't on the menu.

Martha Harbison, vice president of the Feminist Bird Club in New York City, suggests going out in your own area to see if you can spot some for yourself.

"Just take a walk in nature, especially at dawn and dusk," they said. "It's currently flirting season for owls. So there are a lot of them out there making a lot of noise, either looking for love or trying to defend territory."

Harbison and Mandelbaum both recommend keeping a respectful distance from an owl's nest, though. They're not exactly the wise, kindly owls you might think.