'The Power of the Dog' and 'Dune' Lead 2022 Oscar Nominations

It's awards season, baby! After the extremely subdued Golden Globes this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are doing the whole dog and pony show, complete with a rollout of this year's nominees. With the nominations announcement hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan, the Academy named Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog and Denis Villeneuve's Dune as the big possible winners this year.

The Oscars are scheduled for March 27. The full list of nominees is below.

Best Picture

The Power of the Dog

Belfast

West Side Story