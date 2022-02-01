Your Favorite Celebrity Could Be Playing Your Least Favorite Tech Villain on TV

On Feb. 11, Netflix will premiere the series Inventing Anna, in which Julia Garner plays Anna Delvey (real name: Anna Sorokin), the supposed heiress who became a topic of conversation after she was accused of defrauding banks, hotels and various people both rich and not so rich.

On Feb. 27, Showtime will premiere the series Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, in which Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Travis Kalanick, who was pressured into resigning from Uber after a series of allegations about the company's corporate culture and its mishandling of sexual harassment allegations.

On March 3, Hulu will premiere the series The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, the Theranos founder recently convicted of defrauding her investors.

And on March 18, Apple TV+ will premiere WeCrashed, in which Jared Leto plays Adam Neumann, the colorful WeWork founder eventually forced out of the company, accused of conflicts of interest and mismanagement.