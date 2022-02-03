Kanye West Controlling Julia Fox's Style is Alarming, Not Romantic

Yes. It sounds like Kanye West, who has been re-dressing women according to his specifications, very openly, for years.

Amber Rose spoke repeatedly about Kanye's attempts to control her wardrobe while the two were a couple. She told Elle in 2009: "He'll pick out something and I'll be like, 'Oh, God, I don't like that at all.' And then I'll pick out something and he'll be like 'Babe, just... no.' I'm more electric pink and bright yellow. And Kanye's more like nude and bone ... I'm not, like, his Barbie."

In his next serious relationship, Kanye found a significantly more malleable partner. In a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians—filmed just a few months into their relationship—Kanye is seen telling Kardashian to "clean out everything" from her closet. Her pleas to keep a few accessories are repeatedly shot down, despite her being a long-time boutique owner who first became famous while working as a personal stylist.

No secret was made of the fact that Kanye exerted extreme control over Kardashian's style for the entirety of their relationship. In one 2018 episode of her reality show, Kardashian mentioned that Kanye had flown out to Paris to see her for 24 hours. Not because he missed her, but because he had seen paparazzi photos of her wearing clothes he didn't like, and he wanted to check on her wardrobe.