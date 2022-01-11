‘The Band’s Visit’ is a Story of Connection for These Isolating Times

“Good lyrics often express poetically what people’s inner lives are in a way that dialogue can’t,” he says. “Putting those things together can be really difficult because you’re inherently operating in two contradictory modes. At times the dialogue gets overly explicit and the subtext comes right to the surface, or it can be purely functional and just about handing the baton from one song to the next. It’s just a very tricky process.”

While a musical is often judged by the quality and hummability of its tunes, Moses explains that if the story doesn’t work, then nothing works: “It’s also the thing you spend the least time on because staging numbers, learning songs and doing choreography takes longer.”

Moses’ path from his days growing up in a Jewish family in Berkeley took him to Yale University in the mid 1990s, where he graduated in 1999, and then to New York University, where he earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in dramatic writing. He has had world premieres at many major regional theaters throughout the country, including in his hometown at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2008. While he has also spent time in television writing for shows such as HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and TNT’s Men of a Certain Age, it’s his writing for the stage that has been his bread and butter.

Adding Tony winner to his lengthy resume is quite the culmination of a successful career as a playwright, yet Moses sees the award as a smaller piece of a grander puzzle.

“The show is such an unusual piece of work because there were crucial contributions from people based on a film that none of us wrote,” says Moses, who resides in Brooklyn. “To make something that is more than the sum of its parts and getting a major award like that is actually a great lesson in the fact that it’s really not about you.”

Those contributions Moses speaks of came from director David Cromer and composer and lyricist David Yazbek.

The show’s Broadway run in 2017 took place in a very different climate than the one the country finds itself in now. Today, the pandemic has amplified a societal sense of solitude for many. Moses feels the show has brought about some new insight that comes with the communal experience of living disconnected lives.

“Is the pandemic creating new resonance for the show? I would say it is, but I think what it reveals about the show is actually something quite simple and fundamental,” he says. “The show is about the experience of living, about the value of slowing things down and taking a moment to listen and connect with what’s in front of you, along with the people you’re with. It’s about these fundamental human needs, these things we often ignore when we’re swept up in our usual busy lives.”