The Bay Area just finished up a successful fall festival run, with BottleRock, Lights On and Outside Lands bringing chart-topping stars and up-and-coming acts before tens of thousands of fans. So, with vaccination rates rising and COVID cases on the decline, it only makes sense that Noise Pop also makes its return after the shutdowns of this year and last.
Dorian Electra, King Woman, Guapdad Headline Noise Pop’s Return
The homegrown music and arts festival will take place Feb. 21–27, 2022. And unlike the previously mentioned mega-fests, Noise Pop offers a chance to check out a variety of artists at a chiller pace, without the intense sensory overload of big stages and even bigger crowds. The festival is distributed among a variety of smaller clubs in San Francisco and the East Bay, including Rickshaw Stop, Gray Area and Cornerstone. Superfans can buy festival badges and party hop all week, but you’re also free to drop into individual shows as you like without making a big commitment.
Today, Noise Pop announced the first phase of its lineup, with Oakland hip-hop star Guapdad 4000, doom metal band King Woman, jazz drummer and hip-hop collaborator Makaya McCraven and gender- and genre-bending experimentalist Dorian Electra. Festival badges are on sale now, and individual tickets will be released on Friday, Nov. 5, at 10am. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.