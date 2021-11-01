PHOTOS: Kehlani, Tame Impala Bring a Festive Close to Outside Lands

A DJ set from Egyptian Lover, an elder statesman of the first pillar of hip-hop, made a trip to the House by Heineken tent worth it, even if it meant missing the action on the big music stages. At his concerts, Egyptian Lover typically raps live and does tricks on his 808, but at Outside Lands he let the ones and twos do the talking. He spun b-boy classics from the electrofunk era he came up in, like “Planet Rock” and “Rock It, Don’t Stop It.” But he never played them straight, scratching, fading vocals in and out and creating a sonic collage by putting the needle to the groove. The 50 person or so audience was dancing it out—someone dressed as Mrs. Doubtfire was shaking their butt pads, a Squid Game guy was doing the most and another person twerked so hard they slipped in the mud.

Burna Boy leaves a powerful message

The mood was sunny during Burna Boy’s set at the Twin Peaks stage, where he performed with a full band that got the crowd winding their hips to Afrobeats. The guitarist played breezy melodies; the horns ushered in a celebratory atmosphere. Thunderous drums added gravitas as the Nigerian superstar sang in his big, booming voice, and rapped on tracks that shared a vernacular with American hip-hop. Within the uptempo set, some songs in Burna Boy’s catalogue introduced a darker edge. “20 10 20,” a song he wrote in response to Nigeria’s movement against corruption and police brutality, marked an especially powerful moment as visuals depicting the country’s colonial history flashed on-screen. “Put one fist up and pump that shit because this is protest music,” Burna Boy said.

Brittany Howard’s sunset groove

Outside Lands felt like Summer of Soul during Brittany Howard’s set, which took place at Lands End during the golden hour. Even though Howard performed on the big stage, she managed to convey the relaxed atmosphere of a block party. She and her band took their time to settle into the groove of each track, weaving together elements of R&B, funk and blues as the audience two-stepped along. Howard belted in her low alto, let out high notes in a falsetto and shouted impassioned ad libs in the vein of James Brown as gospel-style backup singers supported her with an angelic chorus. She ended the set with the uplifting track “Give It To Love,” a manifesto about kindness and connection that I’m pretty sure inspired everyone in the audience to do at least one good deed as they continued their day.