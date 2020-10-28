Oakland Artists Join Nigeria's #EndSARS Movement Against Police Violence From Afar

“It comes from colonial times where people were judging each other based on what they wore, how they presented themselves—there’s a saying in Nigeria: you’re addressed how you dress,” says Enebly. “And that speaks to the fact that, if you look like a scammer or something like that, you are [treated as] a scammer. So pretty much, if you have an iPhone, or you have locs, or tattoos, and you drive a nice car or you dress really nice, they’re going to harass you. If you’re a woman with colored hair, they may extort you for sexual favors.”

Activists see the protests as bigger than just SARS: to Giwa-Amu, they’re part of an international movement of formerly colonized people fighting for self-determination and dignity. “The fate of Nigeria affects everyone globally,” she says. “If white people are tired of seeing Black people as refugees in their countries, guess what? We’re tired of being put in that position. We would like to be empowered in our homes and in our communities and not have to do the undignified thing of begging to be given the permission to live. I would like to see Black people of all walks of life and all backgrounds to come together and realize we are fighting the same problem, it just has different faces.”

Though the protesters are drumming up international solidarity and media attention to the humanitarian crisis, Giwa-Amu says they aren’t calling for an intervention from the U.S. or U.K. governments. “Someone always gains from the conflict, and Black bodies or bodies of color are the collateral damage,” she says.

At the rally on Saturday, she was heartened to see a crowd of hundreds of people. Immigrants like her joined forces with Nigerian Americans born in the U.S., whose parents fled the Nigerian Civil War of the late 1960s. The Nigerian diaspora united across class and ethnic lines, and supporters of other backgrounds joined in solidarity. The activists lent their various talents to the movement: Giwa-Amu designed the flyers; Enebly activated the network he built with his dance parties; and Nkan Eledua, an Afro-jazz singer who came to Richmond from Nigeria three years ago, was the emcee.

Eledua was inspired by the solidarity she witnessed at the event; she believes the momentum of this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests helped activate supporters. “George Floyd’s spirit woke up every nation,” she says. “When George Floyd died, there was no Black, there was no white—everybody who wants the change of truth came out all over the world.”

Eledua, Giwa-Amu and other activists are organizing another rally in November. This one will be led by Nigerian women, and will highlight the ways they and LGTBQ+ people are doubly marginalized by sexism and homophobia. Giwa-Amu says that she was sexually harassed and physically assaulted last time she visited Nigeria and went to a government office to renew her driver’s license. She says that “sounding or looking gay” is also often a pretext for police extortion or harassment.