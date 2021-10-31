PHOTOS: Lizzo’s Sex-Positive Charisma Lights Up Outside Lands Saturday

Lizzo brings powerhouse vocals and a few laughs

Lizzo makes everyone feel like she could be their bestie. She might be the headliner of Outside Lands, belting out megawatt vocal runs with a full band and cadre of stylish, spandex-wearing dancers. But she’ll also tell you her thong leotard is riding up to uncomfortable places from all the twerking happening on stage. It’s this mix of five-star talent and humor that made her set so endearing. (At one point, she even came out dressed as the creepy doll from Squid Game.)

Pausing to reflect on the pandemic, Lizzo told the crowd, “That’s what music is about, bringing us back together so we can grieve and heal and grow together,” she said before pivoting to a gag. “In these unprecedented times, nothing is for certain. Except that I’ll always have good pussy.”

Between sex-positive self-love tracks like “Soulmate” and “Boys,” Lizzo sang snippets of covers of Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston. These are artists no one should touch unless they really, really know what they’re doing, and Lizzo did. She remade and remixed “Respect” and “I’m Every Woman” into her own versions, and strategically positioned herself as an heiress to a lineage of all-time greats. It was a bold move matched by her powerhouse voice.

Rico Nasty lets out her rage

Rico Nasty’s early evening set at the Twin Peaks stage was a chaotic good. “Y’all got a lot of energy for me and I appreciate that,” she told the crowd. That was an understatement. As she launched into her rambunctious diss track “STFU,” rapping in the gruffest end of her register, people climbed on metal barricades and sprayed water into the air. The crowd pulsed up and down like an enormous organism—if the area in front of Twin Peaks was especially muddy, this was why.