Lexagon’s Mystical Album, ‘Feminine Care,’ Conjures an Archive of Freedom

Welcome to Pass the Aux, where KQED Arts & Culture brings you our favorite new tracks by Bay Area artists. Check out past entries and submit a song for future coverage here.

For Bay Area multimedia artist Alexa Burrell (Lexagon), sound transcends dimension. Her latest sonic opus, Feminine Care, enraptures listeners in a vast and haunting incantation of fear, urgency, Black terror, displacement and healing.

Collaged during the Trump administration, Feminine Care plays like a multimedia diary where ghosts of trauma and flickers of hope dance with one another. Whispered secrets, hypnotic electro ballads and field recordings of storms and animals paint the artist’s confessional.

Lexagon is a musical shapeshifter. With Feminine Care, which came out on Ratskin Records on September, she traverses spiritual jazz, soulful R&B and dream pop. At other moments, she croons in a synth-infused underworld. As her artist statement reads, “I’m fascinated with the idea of exploring alternate, hidden versions of myself and the thousands of ancestors who’ve worn my face.”



