Jennifer Hough’s Harassment Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj and Her Husband, Explained

On his release, Petty returned to Queens and promptly began a relationship with a 17-year-old Nicki Minaj—then known by her real name, Onika Tanya Maraj. But Petty didn’t stay out of trouble for long. By 2006—just one year before Minaj would release her first mixtape, Playtime is Over—Petty pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges, following a 2002 incident in which he shot and killed a man named Lamont Robinson.

According to Billboard, Petty served seven years before entering a supervised release program in 2013. He stayed in the program until 2018—the year he reunited with Minaj.

At that time, the couple’s reunion prompted the internet and tabloid media to begin reporting on Petty’s prior convictions in earnest. One report from TMZ that year, titled “Nicki Minaj’s BF Manslaughter Case Was Cold-Blooded,” stated:

We’re told Petty drove to the crime scene with a group of cohorts, hopped out of the car, walked across the street where Robinson was hanging out, pulled out a gun ... and shot him in the stomach three times. Our sources say he then fled in the vehicle with the group.

This kind of media attention quickly put Minaj on the offensive. In June 2019, she included Petty in her video for “Megatron.” The track includes the lyrics, “I fuck him like I miss him / He just got out of prison / Bitches be talking shit / But they ain’t got a pot to piss in.” The following month, during a featured spot on Chance the Rapper’s “Zanies and Fools,” Minaj rapped: “I met my husband when I was 17 out in Queens / If you love it, let it go, now I know what that means / While he was up North for a body, I bodied everybody and got known for my body.”

Also in 2019, during an episode of her Apple Music show, Queen Radio, Minaj claimed that Petty was “wrongfully accused ... when he was 15 years old.” (Petty’s arrest record clearly states he was 16 at the time of Hough’s assault.) Minaj went on to claim that Hough had attempted to recant her accusation, but didn’t after she was threatened with legal penalties for doing so. (Hough has denied this.) Minaj also used the phrase, “White is right,” implying that Hough was a white woman. She is not.