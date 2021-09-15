Gymnasts Recount the FBI's Mishandling of Their Allegations About Larry Nassar

Raisman said that all she and her fellow gymnasts are asking for "is when a child goes to gymnastics or goes to school or does anything that they can be spared abuse." She told the panel, "We've been victim-shamed online over and over again."

She said that the FBI "made me feel my abuse didn't count." She recalled sitting with an FBI agent and him "trying to convince me that it wasn't that bad."

Raisman said that it took her "years of therapy to realize my abuse was bad, that it does matter."

She later added that "all we needed was for one adult to do the right thing."

The FBI director apologized that the bureau let them down

Wray, testifying after the four gymnasts, said that the "kinds of fundamental errors that were made in this case in 2015 and 2016 should have never happened, period."

He told the gymnasts he was "deeply and profoundly sorry that so many people let you down over and over again."

Wray added "that on no planet is what happened in this case acceptable."

Senators on the panel had few questions for the gymnasts but all expressed support and praised their courage for stepping forward.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., asked if they knew of other athletes abused by Nassar after the first incidents were reported to the FBI's Indianapolis field office in July 2015. All responded that they did.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said that "the system failed you. That system needs to change. That system needs to be held accountable so that this doesn't happen again."

Durbin calls the FBI's handling a ''stain on the bureau"

In his opening statement, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin, D-Ill., called the FBI's handling of the case "a stain on the bureau."

"In the 15-month period that FBI officials shirked their responsibility, Nassar abused at least 70 young athletes," Durbin said. "For many of them, this was a continuation, but for others they were abused for the first time while the FBI sat on the case."