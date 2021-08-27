Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith Is Imagining the Future of Murals

"I mean, what we're really asking is just like how do muralists fit into the NFT space. Because a lot of people using it are already 3D designers or digital artists of some kind. And we specialize in, like, an analog style of art. But how do we bring that to the digital space?" says Wolfe-Goldsmith.

Wolf-Goldsmith also serves as the Creative Director of the Bay Area Mural Program. She's the talented muralist behind some of the largest new pieces of public artwork in Oakland, including the two-story mural of the women of the Black Panther Party in West Oakland, and the huge mural of Stoney Creation and Yanni Brump on Telegraph and 17th Avenue. You can also see her "Our Moment" piece, which depicts an African American woman dancing (inspired by the image of Kendra “K.O” Oyesanya) on the side of the Oakland Tribune Tower.

But her latest project inside of the building is one she hopes will change the future of murals and hopefully bring more stability into the livelihood of muralists.

"Most people never get to collect our works because they just live on this wall. Maybe you make a limited edition print of it or something, this would almost be like that limited edition print. And I think part of it, too, is the idea of collectibles. [The art] gains value over time. So you are also collecting something that you believe will create wealth for you."

This week on the podcast we discuss Wolfe-Goldsmith's background, how she's made ends meet, her approach to art making and the future of moving murals from walls to the digital realm.

