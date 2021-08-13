One of the Biggest Live Music Companies Will Require Full Vaccination

AEG Presents, the world's second-largest live music company, announced today that it will start implementing a new vaccine policy across all the 48 clubs and theaters it owns or operates in the country. That includes New York City's Webster Hall, Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre, Denver's Bluebird Theater and others.

The policy will also cover the festivals run by AEG Presents—including Coachella, Firefly, and Day N Vegas.

The announcement did not specify a policy about masking.

In a statement announcing the policy, AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano said "just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again."