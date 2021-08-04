The Music Industry is Holding DaBaby Accountable

Despite multiple apologies, rapper DaBaby continues to face criticism—and cancellations—for homophobic comments he made during the Rolling Loud festival in late July.
Dua Lipa, who features the rapper on her mega-hit song "Levitating," was among those who quickly criticized him. Elton John and Madonna also lambasted DaBaby and railed against misinformation in his comments about HIV.
During the Miami performance, he had told the audience: "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air."
Music festivals including Lollapalooza, The Governors Ball and Austin City Limits Music Festival canceled his appearances, and he lost a sponsorship deal with the clothing brand BooHoo.
DaBaby has grown into a critical and commercial superstar in recent years, reigning over a powerful audience with his millions of followers on social media. He has won BET Awards and been nominated for Grammys.