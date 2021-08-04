The Music Industry is Holding DaBaby Accountable

"There's many artists who are promoted by the industry, who are celebrated by the industry because of their, quote, unquote, edgy extreme behavior. That is a longstanding pattern that has not abated in any way," Rose says. "Then when they step out of line about when and how they actually live into that identity, then there's all this sort of 'We're all about peace, love and happiness.' "

Since the uproar, DaBaby has tried to be about peace and understanding in his efforts to counter the fallout. In his second apology, he wrote, "Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you have a chance to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes."

Apologizing is one step; making amends is another

Kevin Powell, who's written extensively about hip-hop and toxic masculinity in American culture, says the language in DaBaby's apology is important.

"I believe in counsel culture, not cancel culture," says Powell. "Do we just want to keep canceling people out because of their racism, their sexism and homophobia, transphobia? Or do we actually want to educate people so we become a more educated populace so this does not become a normalized thing?"

Powell hopes DaBaby will do a lot more than just apologize for his behavior to protect his career.

"He has to be serious. No matter who you are you have to be serious about making amends. You have to become an advocate for women and girls. You have to become an advocate against homophobia and transphobia. You have to make amends by your actions or your deeds. It can't just be an apology just because you're trying to save your career," Powell adds.

The uproar underscores how cultural attitudes about sexuality in pop music are changing. Right now, the openly gay rapper Lil Nas X has two hit songs and was recently profiled in The New York Times Magazine.

Both Powell and Tricia Rose believe his success signals progress, but they also say the work toward a more inclusive music industry is far from over.