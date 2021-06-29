PHOTOS: LGBTQ+ Pride Lights Up the Bay Area In All Its Rainbow Glory

This weekend, the absence of an official San Francisco Pride Parade made room for things to get a lot weirder, more political and more D.I.Y.

Instead of corporate-sponsored floats with rainbow advertisements, a People’s March organized by artists and activists took over the streets on Sunday, June 27, connecting the celebration back to its radical roots.

“Yes, this feels like my people, everyone is so beautiful,” Gia Loving, a community organizer with the Transgender Law Center, told the crowd. “[This feels like] 51 years ago when we were kicking the pigs out of the bar.”

She was referring to the Stonewall Riots in 1969, when New York’s gay and trans community rioted against abusive police officers who would routinely raid their safe spaces and arrest people based on gender presentation and sexuality. Loving reminded the audience that the fight isn’t over: State legislatures across the country have introduced over 100 bills to restrict trans rights just this year alone.

“I want to be clear that there would be no Pride without trans youth,” she said before leading the demonstrators in a chant.